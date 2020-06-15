It seems Ghanaian comedian cum actor, Funny Face, will forever remain committed and obedient to his best friend, Emmanuel Adebayor.

This comes after a piece of priceless advice from Mr Adebayor to Funny Face, who recently confessed his addiction to women with a huge backside.

However, the Togolese football legend has advised the actor born Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng to stop posting unnecessary things on social media, especially photos of women with a huge backside.

He said it was important for Funny Face to focus on the future which beholds good things than the past which may only hold down a person.

Taking to Instagram to post a video following the advice, Funny Face said he has accepted the advice once Mr Adebayor has stepped in.

According to him, he does not want Mr Adebayor to take his car from him and has to always listen to him when he speaks.

Watch the video below: