Comedian and actor, cum musician, Benson Nana Yaw Oduro Boateng, alias Funny Face, has revealed that his love for women with big buttocks is causing his downfall.

According to the award-winning actor, who has threatened to expose Lilwin, Kalybos and BismarkTheJoke, the mother of his twins, who is very endowed, has betrayed him to his enemies.

To him, his choice of women with big buttocks has affected his relationships including the current one with his baby mama.

MORE STORIES

Kumawood actor ‘Mmebusem’ drags himself into Funny Face, Lil Win beef

You can’t bring me down, you’re not God – Lil Win replies Funny Face [Video]

Adebayor rallies behind Funny Face to start new beef with Lil Win, Kalybos et al

I left girl I slept with for you to date: Funny Face attacks top comedians; threatens to reveal deeper secrets [Watch]

In his recent posts, Funny Face revealed that when he is choosing a lady, he only looks at the big buttocks and not her character and that is causing his downfall.

However, despite all these, Funny Face still insists on picking big buttocks over slim buttocks indicating that he will marry a third time, and it will be a lady with big buttocks and slim waist.