Togolese footballer, Emmanuel Adebayor, has once again surprised his best friend and Ghanaian comedian and actor, Funny Face following his beef between Bismark the Joke, Kalybos and Lilwin.

Adebayor, who has been observing the feud and has even thrown his weight behind the comedian, has promised to bring him to Togo so he could leave the whole drama behind him and relax.

Adebayor said, so far as his good friend is not happy, he is equally not happy.

Funny Face has been embroiled in a spat with Bismark the Joke, Kalybos and Lilwin by claiming they betrayed him after extending his sincerest intentions to them. He labeled the trio as traitors and dared them to come out from their shells and bring the fight to his doorsteps.

