The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) has confirmed the arrest of 20 Burkina Faso nationals at the Babile inland post near Lawra in the Upper West Region.

They were onboard an O.A branded bus with registration number AS 699- 09 from their home country en route to Sampa, Techiman and Kumasi on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, GIS officials told Dailymailgh.com.

The ECOWAS nationals were, however, intercepted at about 19:00hrs by personnel at the Babile checkpoint, according to the Public Affairs Director of the Upper West Regional Immigration Service, ICO Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul-Mumin.

“Their migration into Ghana is an economic-related issue. They entered into the country through unapproved routes”, the Public Affairs Director explained.

The suspects comprise 18 males and two females aged between 15 and 28 years. Officials say they will be detained for further action.

The command, however, warned that it will deal ruthlessly with any Ghanaian aiding foreigners into the country.

The Immigration Service appears to be making strides as Ghana tightens security at its territories in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Ashanti Regional Security Council, for instance, has also confirmed the arrest of some 221 foreigners who have entered the country without proper documentation.

It warned landlords who harboured such people to be careful since the country had its laws on immigration.

Outlining measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Regional Minister Simon Osei-Mensah asked that all health and social distancing protocols ought to be observed strictly.

“All groupings put together for playing cards, draught and football activities are indefinitely suspended and declared illegal under the present circumstances,” the Minister noted in a statement.

The statement reminded the public to wear face masks regularly in areas such as markets, hospitals, shops, restaurants, banks, workplaces and onboard commercial vehicles.