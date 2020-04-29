Comic actor, Lil Win, has finally replied Funny Face after the latter dared to expose him on social media in a live video on Instagram.

The duo have since been engaged in a scuffle after Lil Win, in an interview with a popular blogger, said Funny Face didn’t deserve to be honoured Best Actor at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

The friction continued between the two industry players in a back-to-back banter on social media until Funny Face’s footballer friend, Emmanuel Adebayor asked him to cease fire.

Interestingly, the ‘Cow n Chicken’ actor, after some few months has decided he will not let sleeping dogs lie.

In one of his latest Instagram videos, he called out Lil Win and two other actors, Kalybos and comedian Bismark the Joke as people who want his downfall.

Funny Face then threatened to expose them for backbiting, where he went further by daring any of them to say a word and see if their careers wouldn’t take nose dive.

But Lil Win, wearing his customised nose mask, to address all these issues said he wouldn’t say a word to Funny Face because he has dignitaries following him and children who take him as a role model.

“I will never be on social media to insult anyone because I have many dignitaries like big doctors, politicians, nurses, children and many others following me. I don’t have to decrease my respect.

“I respect everyone because I am no one, irrespective of who you are. I will not do anything for my fans to hate me,” he added.

According to Lil Win, his God-given talent is to entertain people with laughter, hence that will be his focus.

“God gave me the talent to fool so that the sad can be happy. I know some people will hate me but I should love more than I hate. God bless my fans and no one can bring me down except God,” he said in Twi.