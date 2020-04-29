Proud United FC bankroller, Ronald Joojo Duncan, has called for the cancellation of the 2019/20 Ghana league season due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Football remains suspended in the country as the number of positive cases keep rising.

Ghana has recorded 1,677 cases with 16 deaths.

The likes of Techiman City owner, Michael Kwadwo Ntim and New Edubiase bankroller, Abdul Salam Yakubu have joined forces and are calling for the cancellation of the football season.

And according to Mr Dundan, the impact of the global pandemic makes it practically impossible to continue the season.

“Under this pandemic, it makes sense to cancel everything and start afresh when things stabilise,” he said in an interview on the Ultimate Sports Morning Show on Asempa FM.

“It’s not about the position of my team. But there is no clear direction on when this will end.

“In the wisdom of the president, he has banned social gathering for two more weeks. We don’t know what will happen after.

“It’s obvious we can’t play football next month and perhaps June. What if crisis even ends in September? We have to start thinking about a new season,” he added.

The French Ligue 1 and the Dutch League have been cancelled.