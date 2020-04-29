The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has introduced new stickers to regulate operation of commercial vehicles in the city’s central business district.

The move is to decongest the city centre by restricting entry to registered vehicles under recognised transport unions, as part of measures to contain the coronavirus pandemic.

Kumasi Mayor, Osei Asibey Antwi, at the launch of the stickers said union leaders who flout rules under the new regime will be prosecuted.

Kumasi’s congested trading hubs continue to attract transport operators who cause massive vehicular traffic largely due to acts of indiscipline.

The development has made it difficult for people to observe the social distancing protocol to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

The KMA wants to limit the number of trotro and taxis entering and loading at designated points.

The Assembly, in collaboration with transport unions, has designed special stickers to identify commercial vehicles permitted to operate in the city centre at any given time.

Drivers are expected to display the stickers designating them to ply specific routes.

City Mayor, Osei Asibbey Antwi said the security agencies will from next week start enforcing the guidelines.

Union leaders have welcomed the move by city authorities to ensure sanity in the city centre.