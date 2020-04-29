Popular televangelist, Temitope Balogun Joshua, commonly referred to as T. B. Joshua, leader of The Synagogue Church of All Nations, has once again visited the prayer mountain to commune with the Almighty God for answers to the dreaded Covid-19.

Photos of the prophet are all over social media where he is seen up the mountains with his Bible ready for the spiritual journey.

This comes weeks after the prophet was heavily criticised for what many described as a failed prophecy on Covid-19.

He is reported to have said Covid-19 pandemic would end by March 27, 2020. But, that did not happen.

He is said to have refused to eat until he finds answers to the coronavirus ravaging the world and claiming thousands of souls.

Some social media users have, meanwhile, been talking about whether the exercise will be in futility or there will be answers.

While many have raised doubts about the journey due to an earlier failed prophecy, others are hopeful he will find some answers.