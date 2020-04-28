Togolese international, Emmanuel Adebayor, has thrown his weight behind his best friend, Funny Face to expose Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, and Sandra Ababio.

In a video on Funy Face’s Instagram page, the comedian and actor revealed that Lilwin, Kalybos and Bismark the Joke are trying to bring him down.

According to him, these people are concocting lies about him and trying to tarnish his image in the eyes of the public.

MORE STORIES

Ama McBrown’s daughter looking all stunning in her ‘kaba’ outfit [Photo]

Funny Face’s message to Adebayor after he refused to donate to Togo to fight coronavirus [watch]

Funny Face blasts Kalybos, Bismark The Joke [watch]

The actor cum comedian, came this morning with shots thrown at fellow actors, Kalybos, Bismark the Joke, and Lilwin.

Well, Adebayor has come out with full support for Funny Face that he should do what he wants to do and that he’s solidly behind him.