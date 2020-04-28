Nana Ama McBrown’s daughter, Maxin Mawushie Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has once again dazzled social media users.

Baby Maxin has been spotted in a new ideo giving style goals.

The photo has her stepping out like an adult dressed in an African print.

Baby Maxin’s outfit was a Kaba-like jumpsuit made from a colourful print.

Complementing Maxin’s look was a headgear made from the same material.

McBrown’s daughter also wore a pair of sunglasses matching the colour of the dress she was wearing.

BabyMaxin stood by a miniature wooden car while she posed for the camera. “Great is Thou Faithfulness #MMM #TM #OhemaaBa #McBrownBaby #Agudie #AfricanQueen #Brimm,” the photo’s caption read.