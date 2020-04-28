Funny Face has slammed colleagues Bismark The Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kalybos for allegedly spreading falsehood about him.

According to Funny Face, despite all the good things he has done for Bismark The Joke, including bringing him unto his comedy series ‘Cow and Chicken’, he is going about allegedly disgracing him and claiming ownership of the series.

In a viral video, Funny Face angrily called out the trio and accused them of betraying him.

“Funny Face you’ve been destroyed for too long come out, Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, what have I done to you?” he asked in the video.

Watch the video below: