Funny Face has slammed colleagues Bismark The Joke, Kwadwo Nkansah Lilwin and Kalybos for allegedly spreading falsehood about him.
According to Funny Face, despite all the good things he has done for Bismark The Joke, including bringing him unto his comedy series ‘Cow and Chicken’, he is going about allegedly disgracing him and claiming ownership of the series.
In a viral video, Funny Face angrily called out the trio and accused them of betraying him.
“Funny Face you’ve been destroyed for too long come out, Lil Win, Kalybos, Bismark The Joke, what have I done to you?” he asked in the video.
At a point in any MAN’s LIFE .. you have to be a Man .. and fight for ur LEGACY .. enough is enough 🙏❤️🇬🇭 Saaaaaawwwwww is abt to over you all .. one by one .. FAKE ASS NIGGAS ! KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “ POKUASE STEVEN SEAGAL .. KALYBOS , BISMARK THE JOKE , LIL WIN .. BE WARNED !! 😡
BISMARK THE JOKE and KALYBOS .. am not surprised u backing and supporting people to fight me .. the man who has been helping you @dkewusie .. TIASO koraaa U take do am .. one big pastor in London u take do am .. get ready .. “ EI GO OVER YOU SOON “ KASOA VANDAMME “ EI GO OVER YOU “