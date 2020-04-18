Comedian cum actor, Funny Face, has reacted to Lil Win’s claim that he (Funny Face) has blocked him on WhatsApp following their beef.

The popular Kumawood actor has revealed his relationship with Funny Face has not been the same following the incident.

According to Lilwin, Funny Face blocked him following their recent social media feud that went on for a pretty long while.

RELATED STORIES

Funny Face leaks Lil Win’s voice note [Listen]

Funny Face has blocked me – Lilwin cries

The feud started when Lil Win passed a comment about Funny Face winning an award for Favorite actor, saying Funny Face didn’t deserve that award.

But well, Funny Face has reacted to his fellow comic actor’s cry.

Taking to his Twitter page, Funny Face revealed that he has forgiven Lilwin but was not going to accommodate him again, stressing that he does not play games.

Check out the post: