Popular Kumawood actor, Lilwin, has revealed his relationship with Funny Face has not been the same following their beef.

He told Zion Felix, that Funny Face blocked him on WhatsApp following the incident.

According to him, the ‘Kasoa Trotro’ actor hanged up on him when he called him some time ago.

He stressed that what happened between them should not turn them into enemies.

Lilwin said it is normal for them to argue on awards but it shouldn’t be taken so seriously.

The Weezy Empire boss averred he has no bad intentions about his colleague and he believes with time, Funny Face will forget about all that happened.

A disagreement ensued between the two actors after Lilwin disclosed in a recent interview with Zion Felix that Funny Face didn’t deserve to be crowned as the Favourite Actor at the 2019 Ghana Movie Awards.

