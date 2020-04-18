Some three teenage girls around the age of 17 were held by the police detailed at Abeka Lapaz in Accra to ensure compliance of the lockdown due to the coronavirus.

In a video, the teenagers, who disclosed that they reside at Odorkor, revealed that they were en route to visit a male colleague.

Two of the girls claimed they were just escorting their female friend who was on her way to visit her boyfriend.

According to the first girl who spoke in an interview with UTV, she was only escorting her female friend.

The main girl, 17, who was the reason the police stopped them, confirmed that she was on her way to stay with her boyfriend until the lockdown was over.

She revealed that she has been in the relationship with the unidentified boyfriend for quite some time and intended returning home but not until things returned to normalcy.

All three girls, who claimed they were on their way to Madina, were stopped by the police for breaking the lockdown directive imposed by President Nana Akufo-Addo.

The girls were sighted sitting on a pavement along the Abeka Lapaz road after they were held by the police.