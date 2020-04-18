Nigerian Actor and movie producer, Mike Ezuronye, has expressed his love for Ghana’s Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Armah Mensah.

According to him, Shatta Wale is a real person and that is why he has love for him.

The actor was speaking in an interview with Angel TV when he made this known.

He said: “I like Shatta Wale because he is real, I like him because he’s true to life.”

The actor mentioned that with female Ghanaian artistes, he likes Becca.

He indicated that his like for Becca is not borne out of the fact that she’s married to a Nigerian but because Becca tries her best to take her music out of Ghana to the world.

