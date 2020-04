Award-winning dancehall musician, Shatta Wale, is currently trending on twitter after releasing his latest music compilation dubbed ‘The Menacles of a Shatta.’

According to him, the content of this EP is full of street vibes from the re-branding of Shatta Wale and his Nima lifestyle.

Fans who have streamed the songs so far have lauded the Shatta Movement boss , thus:

#ManaclesofAsHAttA shatta be too much🔥🔥🔥… bigup yourself @shattawalegh for taking us back to the days🤝. Ghana dey your backpocket ampa💯 pic.twitter.com/nnmUODkeyJ — stack_muller (@MullerStack) April 17, 2020