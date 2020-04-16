Rapper E.L. has served an all-hands-off-me notice to all the ladies who may be having affection for him as he announces he is leaping off the bachelors’ list this year.

Speaking in an interview on Accra-based TV3, the musician hinted of plans to start a family as one of the major events on his list.

“I am trying to see if I can be able to start a family,” was what he said but explained the true meaning of the statement will be evident to the public as the year draws to an end.

Giving some clarification as to whether he is set for marriage or a baby, he explained that as a law abiding citizen he follows morality of the family setting.

“In our society rules dictate that the wife has to come before the baby and me being a law-abiding citizen, I have to obey the law,” he said.

E.L however revealed his wedding type will be in accordance with the wish of his lady even though he prefers a simple one since he wouldn’t be able to stand a large crowd.

The Efa wo ho ben hitmaker failed to disclose the identity of the said lady but jokingly said it wouldn’t be Berla Mundi, perhaps to put an end to rumours linking him to the presenter.