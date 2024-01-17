Award-winning media personality, Berla Mundi has shared pictures from her private wedding for the first time.

Berla tied the knot with her husband, David Tabi on Friday, January 5, 2024.

The presenter days after the wedding finally took to Instagram to share some official photos from the wedding.

The pictures show Berla and her groom, David Tabi, rocking white in their neatly designed outfits.

Berla sat on a couch with her husband standing in the first slide while the second had both of them standing as the man held her by the waist and posed for the camera.

“Took a break and took a step! Meet Bae!!!,” she captioned.

See photos below

ALSO READ: