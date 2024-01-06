Ghanaian media personality Berla Mundi has taken a significant step in her personal life, tying the knot with David Tabi, in a private, ‘no phones allowed’ ceremony.

The union between Berla Mundi and David Tabi, the son of an oil-rich mogul and an entrepreneur mother, has been a topic of intrigue among fans and followers.

Reports have surfaced indicating that the groom, David Tabi, is the grandson of the revered movie icon Grace Nortey.

The wedding ceremony, held away from the public eye on Friday, January 5, was a blend of simplicity and elegance.

Berla Mundi adorned herself in a simple yet chic gown which radiating charm, while her groom, David, sported a sleek white suit, exuding sophistication.

Despite the private nature of the affair, glimpses of the couple on the dance floor showcased their evident happiness and the depth of their affection for each other.

The news of Berla Mundi’s wedding has prompted an outpouring of heartfelt wishes and warm congratulations from Ghanaians.

Video below: