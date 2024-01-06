President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has nominated Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson as the Deputy National Security Coordinator, a decision that has garnered widespread approval in the security community.

Dr. Dickson brings with him an extensive 25-year career in national security operations and legal affairs to his new role.

Before assuming this position, Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson held various leadership roles within the Ministry of National Security, establishing himself as a highly regarded expert in national security law, cyber, and maritime policy.

His previous roles include Chief Legal Advisor, Director for Security Governance, Director for Legal, Director for Intelligence Analysis, and Director responsible for Policy, Planning, Monitoring, and Evaluation at the Ministry of National Security.

Dr. Dickson’s contributions extend beyond the Ministry, having served on the boards of the Financial Intelligence Center (FIC), Africa Center for Strategic Studies, Expresso Telecom Group, and the Ghana Boundary Commission (GhBC), among others.

The appointment has generated excitement and satisfaction within the national security community, with many expressing support for President Akufo-Addo’s choice of the seasoned security operative and lawyer for the position.

Some security experts, opting for anonymity, have conveyed their joy over the President’s selection, emphasizing the positive impact Dr. Osei Bonsu Dickson’s extensive experience and unique skills could bring to advancing national security initiatives.