Facing challenges, Sarah Adwoa Safo, the embattled Member of Parliament for Dome-Kwabenya, is reaching out to her constituents, appealing for their support in her bid to secure the seat for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Recognizing the difficulty of the upcoming task, Safo emphasizes the need for unity among Dome-Kwabenya NPP members and party enthusiasts to secure victory.

She highlights achievements in education, healthcare, security, infrastructure, and social intervention projects, urging continued collaboration to deliver more for the community.

Addressing supporters after a successful vetting, Safo asserts her dedication to the constituency, having served diligently for nearly three terms.

Expressing gratitude for the encouragement to seek another term, she looks forward to delegate support in the January 27, 2024 elections, vowing not to disappoint.

Acknowledging past mistakes, Safo remains optimistic about constituents voting for “continuity and experience.”

Despite challenges in 2023, she emphasizes the unwavering support from the people of Dome-Kwabenya and pledges to continue serving them.

This marks Safo’s fourth bid for Parliament since 2012. The Dome-Kwabenya constituency, with a voter population of 172,000, presents an interesting contest on January 27, 2024, as Safo competes against Dr. Mike Oquaye Jr, Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Freezones Authority, and private legal practitioner Sheela Sakyi.

In the 2019 parliamentary election, Safo narrowly defeated Dr. Oquaye with just eight votes, securing 496 votes compared to Oquaye’s 488.

