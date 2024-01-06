Celebrations and excitement are in the air as dancehall legend Beenie Man, also known as Moses Davis, took to Instagram to announce his engagement to his longtime girlfriend, Camille.

In a heartfelt Instagram post, the iconic dancehall artiste shared a snapshot of the special moment while expressing his profound affection and intentions for a lifetime together.

Beenie Man’s caption hinted at a profound connection, stating, “23 years in the making, but finally found my forever with Camille. She’s been my rock, lifting me up and supporting me through every emotional roller coaster.”

The artiste credited his partner for being an unwavering pillar of support, illuminating his life with her energy and inspiring his musical journey.

The announcement has elicited widespread excitement and warm wishes from fans and the music industry at large.

Beenie Man and Camille made their relationship public in 2021, although they have known each other since childhood.

“I’ve known Moses (Beenie Man) from childhood days, from Craig Town, Jones Town, because a Jones Town me come from, from Crooks Street, and Moses from Craig Town, so I’ve known Moses from then …,” said Camille in an Instagram Live session that year.