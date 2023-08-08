Controversial musician and socialite, Archipalago Mufasa, has taken a leap into romance by proposing to his beloved partner at the Kotoka International Airport.

Surrounded by friends and a captivated crowd of onlookers, Archipalago surprised his lover with a romantic proposal that left everyone in awe.

This was shortly after he touched down in Ghana from his vacation in London.

Archipalago dropped to one knee and presented a sparkling engagement ring to his partner, Afrah, who was awaiting his arrival at the airport.

The joyful atmosphere at the airport created the perfect backdrop for the proposal, and the moment was met with cheers and applause.

Archipalago’s partner, visibly moved and overcome with emotions, accepted the proposal with a resounding “Yes!”

The couple celebrated the proposal with a heartfelt embrace.

Watch video of the proposal captured by blogger GhKwaku: