Ghanaian actress Sandra Ababio has sent social media into a frenzy with her latest photo, which has left fans speculating about potential wedding bells in her future.

The actress was captured in a heartwarming moment with a mystery man who knelt before her in what appeared to be a proposal.

The image, shared on her social media platforms, showed Sandra Ababio beaming with joy as she stood beside the unidentified man, who was adorning her finger with a ring.

The cryptic photo has ignited a flurry of excitement among her fans and followers, with many wondering if this signifies an impending engagement.

Sandra Ababio had previously hinted in an interview about a proposal. When asked if she is finally off the market, she laughed it off without giving a solid response.

Fans are now eagerly awaiting for the actress to confirm their suspicion. Others are convinced it is merely a publicity stunt to attract huge following.