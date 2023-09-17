Black Stars skipper, Andre Ayew, has held talks with Turkish Super Lig side, Fatih Karagümrük, over a potential move.

The 33-year-old was in Istanbul to hold talks with the club’s hierarchy.

Andre is currently a free agent after leaving Nottingham Forest following the conclusion of the 2022/23 Premier League season.

The former West Ham attacker signed for Forest midway through last season after leaving Qatari side, Al Sadd.

Andre made 13 appearances for Forest in the Premier League, largely as a substitute.

And according to French outlet, FootMercato, the former Olympique Marseille forward could finalise a move to the Super Lig if a deal is agreed after the talks on Friday.

Fatih Karagümrük currently sit 13th on the Super Lig table with four points after four games.

The Turkish league will not be new to Andre after playing 29 times for Fenerbahce in the 2018/19 season, scoring five goals.

He featured for the Black Stars in the 3-1 win over Liberia in an international friendly at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Days earlier, he was an unused substitute in the final 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against the Central African Republic.