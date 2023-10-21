Over the past few days, viral photos of Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio have sparked marriage speculation.

The photos captured Miss Ababio and colleague filmmaker Kwame Baffour in colourful kente outfits.

The photos attracted congratulatory messages to the couple.

This was a few weeks after the actress was captured in a heartwarming moment with a mystery man who knelt before her in what appeared to be a proposal.

The image, shared on her social media platforms, showed Sandra Ababio beaming with smiles as she stood beside the man, who was adorning her finger with a ring.

However, the actress’ management, in a statement, refuted the reports, stating there is no amorous relationship between the two.

Dated October 16, 2023, and signed by Eugene Amankwaah, the statement explained that the widely circulated photos were from a project the actors recently worked on.

The statement emphasised thatt, Sandra has no imminent plans for matrimony, and any contrary information will be promptly addressed.

ALSO READ:

Below is the statement: