Kumawood actor, Kwadwo Nkansah, famed as Lilwin has cleared the air on his relationship with his alleged girlfriend, Sandra Ababio.

Lilwin has explained they are just colleagues and best friends in the movie industry.

He maintained what exists between them is just a working relationship and nothing else, adding that he played a vital role in her career.

“As a newbie in the industry, there was much for her to do and she wanted to give up at a point but as someone who saw her as talented, I talked her out of quitting.

“I tried for about two years, convincing her to rescind her decision and I had to even foot her hotel bills, feeding, and others since she was not being paid. Her first movie was Adofo asa,” he explained in an interview on Accra-based Angel FM.

Lilwin further blamed the allegations partly on movie roles he has over the years played with Miss Ababio, either as a boyfriend or husband.

He disclosed he was no longer perturbed as people will never stop talking, hence will leave them to do so.

Meanwhile, Miss Ababio also in an interview debunked the rumours, reiterating it was strictly a working relationship and nothing else.

Play the audio above: