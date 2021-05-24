Lil Win and Sandra Ababio
Lilwin’s alleged girlfriend and Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has debunked rumours that he is dating the former.

Miss Ababio has explained the relationship is a figment of people’s imagination.

She maintained what exit between them is just a working relationship and nothing else, adding that the actor has not even seen her panties before.

“Kwadwo Nkansah saw me as someone who had talent and became a good friend so we work together. Recently he posted his family, I was nowhere near the family and I was not in the picture.

“He has given birth to two other children in addition to the two from his ex-wife and I am not the one who birthed those two,” she explained on Accra-based Neat FM.

She said she has her own family and she is living a happy family life.




