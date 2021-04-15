Lil Win’s alleged girlfriend, and Kumawood actress, Sandra Ababio, has penned a lovely message to celebrate his 32nd birthday.

The actor, born Kwadwo Nkansah, is a year older today, April 15, 2021, and Ms Ababio has joined many other Ghanaians to eulogise him.

Posting a photo of Lilwin on her Instagram page, she prayed for God’s blessings upon the actor and his family.

Actor Lilwin.

Sandra described Liliwin as her boss, adding he is one in a million.

She wrote: Happy birthday bra panin 🎊🎁🎈🎂 @officiallilwin @officiallilwin May the most high God grant u all ur heart desires and May his protection be great on u and ur family my boss, u are one in a million.. age with grace.

ALSO READ:

Her post has generated many reactions from fans and followers who have sighted it.

Instead of writing long thesis, most of them chose to use love emojis to communicate how they feel about the post.