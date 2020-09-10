Kumawood actress, Sandra Sarfo Ababio, has got social media talking with her latest photo.

The actress has shared a photo of her mother on social media.

In the picture, her mother is captured wearing a beautiful smile and she looks very young and beautiful.

Her smile in the photo indicates that she is really proud of her daughter’s achievement in the movie industry.

The actress is one of the most sought-after actresses in Kumawood. She made her debut in Kumawood some years ago and has featured in over 40 movies.