Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong, has jabbed former President John Mahama over his promise to legalise ‘okada‘.

The New Patriotic Party lawmaker said the promise shows that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer has no vision for Ghanaian youth.

This comes on the back of the promise which was captured in the NDC’s 2020 manifesto ahead of the December polls.

To him, that is not a viable policy, adding that most of the ‘Okada’ riders are into the operation due to lack of employment in the country.

“Some of the people who are into ‘okada’ business are graduates; some have called me and are even disappointed in Mahama. They told me the decision to legalise ‘okada’ business was not the way to go,” he said on-one-on-one political talk show.

He added: “If a whole former President cannot afford to be creating jobs for people but rather legalise ‘okada’, then that should tell of how he will fail Ghanaians and the youth of this country.”

He further questioned if Mahama will ask his 19-year-old son to go into ‘okada’ business if he has no job.