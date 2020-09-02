Some angry Okada riders at Kasoa in the Awutu Senya East Municipality of the Central region, have staged a protest on the legalisation of their business.

Deputy National Public Relations Officer of Okada Riders Association, Adande Kojo, speaking on the issue, argued that the acceptance of their job will reduce the unemployment rate in the country.

They are pleading for a station uniform, special number plate to differentiate private motor riders from commercial ones to make identification easier when they flout the laws.

In an interview with Adom News, some of the protesters denied they are major causes of accidents, and pinned the blame on police officers.

They added that they are treated like armed robbers and an offence that requires warning is rather approached with warning shots, which in turn leads them to speed off.

They cited an instance where two people are in critical condition at Buduburam after a Police Patrol team fired warning shot at some Okada riders and passengers.

They are, therefore, calling on the Inspector-General of Police to call his men to order against extorting monies from them.

Video below: