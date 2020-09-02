A member of the Normalisation Committee, Naa Odoforkey Nortey, has said they feel vindicated following the ruling by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS).

On September 1, CAS dismissed Osei Palmer’s case against the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The Tema Youth FC boss resorted to CAS following his disqualification from the 2019 GFA presidential race.

Mr Palmer demanded for the nullification of the elections held last year.

But Ms Nortey, speaking to Happy FM, said they did a good and the ruling by the global tribunal vindicates their work.

“I was not surprised about the ruling from CAS. It was clear about the disqualification handed over to him by the Normalisation Committee.

“The case being contested in CAS wasn’t what was even discussed in the media.”

The decision of the Normalisation Committee was affirmed.

“We have been vindicated by our decision,” Ms Nortey, who is a legal representative of the GFA, added.

Mr Palmer was disqualified on two grounds: His failure to pay the 10% mandatory fee to the GFA for transfer of his player, Joseph Painstil to Belgian side KRC Genk.

And failing to prove he apologised to Ethics Committee over his comments on public radio that Ghana failed to qualify for World Cup 2018 due to the government’s decision to withdraw indemnity or unclassified payments from the GFA budget.

The verdict by CAS means the status quo remains the same with President Kurt Okraku leading the Association until 2023.