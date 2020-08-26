Armed Policemen stormed the Ashaiman Sakasaka Park to prevent Okada Riders Association from holding a press briefing.

The Police failed to announce the intent of their presence but some leaders of the Association, to ensure calm, said the police were there to enforce the public order act.

The riders said they had no plans of demonstrating and that the press conference was to support calls for the legalisation of the ‘Okada’ business as promised by former President John Dramani Mahama.

The armed policemen did not listen to the explanation of the Association’s leaders, forcing them to move the programme to a different location.

However, the Okada riders said no amount of intimidation would stop them from holding series of press briefings to make their point.

The Secretary of the Greater Accra Riders Association called on the ruling regime to consider the calls for the legalisation of the business.