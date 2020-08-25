Member of Parliament (MP) for Domeabra-Obom constituency in the Greater Accra region, Sophia Karen Ackuaku, is blaming a chief for the assault of two military officers at a town in her constituency.

She claimed the Mponuahene of Akyem Apedwa, claiming ownership of the land, led to the scuffle.

Two military men, who were part of the team, deployed to protect the land at Dome Faase near Obom in the Greater Accra region were beaten to a pulp after shooting two of their men.

Youth from over 700 communities chased the military from the disputed land inspite of the gunshots being fired.

They succeeded in seizing four riffles from the military men and apprehended the two.

The chief and his entourage, who were hiding in the bush, according to the MP for the area, took to their heels when they saw the angry youth rushing to their hideout.

She maintained that, if the military had not fired shots, the situation would have been resolved amicably.

“No youth fired shots as is being alleged. I blame the chief; he caused this problem,” the Domeabra-Obom MP bemoaned.

She said over 700 communities risk losing their lands if the government does not intervene.

“About 734 communities are fighting for the land the chief is claiming. They are not ready to give up so the government must intervene,” she appealed.