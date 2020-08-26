Ghanaian lawyer, TV host and entrepreneur, Sandra Ankobiah, has caused a stir in a new video that has popped up online.

The video captures Miss Ankobiah flaunting her big-looking backside as she twerks hard to Darkovibe’s ‘Inna song’ track which featured King Promise.

She exhibited those moves during songstress, sister Derby’s 36th private birthday bash held at the beach on Tuesday.

The socialite looked gorgeous in an orange swimsuit with black mesh cover as she shows off her pierced navel.

Watch the video below: