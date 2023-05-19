Ghanaian lawyer, TV host, entrepreneur, and humanitarian, Sandra Ankobiah, recently celebrated her birthday in style.
She shared photos on Instagram of herself enjoying a luxurious breakfast on a private jet.
In her caption, she expressed gratitude for another year of life and personal growth, and mentioned that she was headed to a beautiful destination for some introspection.
