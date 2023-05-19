Celebrated songstress, Gyakie, has announced the cancellation of all pending tours and shows in a latest social media post.

This is as a result of ill health which has taken a toll on her ability to perform, despite all efforts to get better.

She was expected to be in the United Kingdom yesterday for her Gyakie Live in UK tour, but that has also been put on hold.

Powered by Live Nation and Flip The Music, the four-day tour was scheduled for May 18th at Gorilla Manchester, and to continue on May 19th at LaFayette London, May 20th at O2 Institute Birmingham, and conclude on May 26th in Paris.

But, the events have been postponed and a new date will be announced accordingly.

However, all tickets purchased remains valid, she said in a heartbreaking post.

