A video of ex-husband of gospel guru Joyce Blessing has left Ghanaians with more questions regarding his love life.

After almost a decade of marriage and three children, the union between Joyce and Dave Joy has hit rock bottom, which led to the release of some damning information that would have been better kept secret.

Rumours went rife of infidelity stinking their marriage and they were seemingly confirmed by Dave’s denial of being the paternal father of two of their children.

Since the messy online banter, the former love birds and work mates have gone their separate ways and have kept their private life on the blind side of fans.

But, Dave seems tired of living in the shadows as he updates fans of coping well in a video where he announced the presence of another woman.

His description of the mystery woman as his “king of queens” and the caption which includes #savethedate and #marriage have fueled speculations that love has shown him mercy once again.

The video captured him in a lovey-dovey mood with the woman whose face he blurred as they enjoyed a jolly ride.

Davido’s No Competition was playing in the background.

Watch video below: