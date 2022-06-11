Gospel musician Joyce Blessing is set to pop champagne to celebrate the incoming divorce of repented fetish priestess Agradaa.

It is no longer news that Agradaa’s union with her husband, Pastor Oduro Koranteng, has gone south as she jabbed him in a latest video for failing to be her support system.

She also ordered him to pack out of their matrimonial home, if he is proving himself to be not useful to her.

Joyce Blessing seems to be enjoying the ongoing drama, and she made her delight known in a video she shared online.

She believes this is just the beginning of the nemesis set to befall Agradaa for being a preacher of hate.

Recall Joyce had a fallout with Agradaa after the later joined many Ghanaians to chastise her following her DNA saga.

While Joyce was fervently convincing that her husband is the biological father of her three children, Agradaa, on the other hand was spreading rumours of Joyce’s infidelity.

Unbreakable, as she is also called, believes Agradaa abused her freedom of speech and crossed boundaries when she defamed her and called her mother a witch.

It is for this reason, she believes God has transferred the humiliation she faced to her accuser, Agradaa.