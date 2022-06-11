The Police Administration has interdicted Sergeant Isaac Nii Sowah, No. 42681 G/ stationed at the Accra Regional Police Command who was captured in uniform, smoking.

The Sergeant was seen in a video footage that has gone viral, smoking a substance suspected to be narcotic drug.

The Police on their twitter handle stated that “Investigation is ongoing and the Sergeant will be taken through the necessary disciplinary and legal action.”

The Police added that Sergeant Isaac Nii Sowah “would be given the necessary psycho-social support in line with the new strategic Police welfare policy.”

ALSO READ:

Read full statement: