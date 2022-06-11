Nana Blaychie, a chief of Egyambra in the Ahanta West District of the Western Region, has escaped death after his car was set ablaze.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday while he was travelling with some elders.

A group of young men attacked them and set two vehicles they were on board ablaze, causing injuries to the occupants who are currently undergoing treatment.

The Municipal Chief Executive Officer, John Agyare, confirmed the incident on Adom FM’s midday news Kasiebo is Tasty.

He explained the attack is in connection with chieftaincy disputes in the area.

“There is a family in the town who are also claiming ownership of the throne and so about two months ago, MUSEC met to help resolve the issue and calm was restored.

“Unfortunately, the chaos erupted after the installation of the chief on Thursday and an irate group even attempted to burn the house of another elder,” he narrated.

Mr Agyare indicated the police rushed to the scene to restore calm and make an arrest but were pelted with stones and they fled the community.

However, eight persons were subsequently arrested and in custody assisting with investigations.

He assured security has been heightened in the area to prevent reprisal attacks.

