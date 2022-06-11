Founder of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) has lampooned leaders championing the Anti LGBT+ Bill in Parliament.

Kofi Akpaloo is convinced that their advocacy is rather promoting the homosexuality in Ghana.

“The law in Parliament against LGBTQ+ is senseless because the gay people are not calling for it to be legalised in Ghana,” he stated while reacting to the removal of a Pro-LGBTQ+ billboard on the Tema-motorway.

Sponsors of the anti-LGBTQ+ Bill in Parliament expressed outrage about the billboards mounted across the city to promote the activities of homosexuals.

The giant billboards have been erected on major roads in the country in commemoration of the gay pride month which falls in June each year.

Member of Parliament for Ningo-Prampram, Sam George, who is leading the anti-LGBTQ+ crusade charged on security authorities to remove the billboard he said is an affront to Ghana’s laws.

Within 24 hours, the billboard was pulled down by the police.

Reacting to this on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Friday, Mr Akpaloo said that action was unnecessary.

In his view, pulling down the billboard to celebrate gay pride is an infringement on the fundamental human rights of gay people in Ghana.

As a liberal political party, Mr Akpaloo said LPG believes homosexuals in Ghana have the right to their freedom.