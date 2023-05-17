Ghanaian-US-based gospel singer, Ryan Ofei, says at age 18, he decided to leave a football scholarship behind to fulfil the call upon his life.

According to him, he wanted to find his purpose while growing up, so when he was faced with such a dilemma, he prayed about it and boldly made the choice to follow his calling to serve God through music.

“I think I hit a turning point in my life where I asked myself what is it that I was created to do, what is it that the Lord has put me on this earth to do and I realized that even though you can do a lot of things, it doesn’t mean you should.”

“I had to make a big decision for myself, I felt like I was becoming an adult and so I asked myself am I going to play sports or pursue music. I prayed on it and I just went with what felt authentic and natural and that led me down to the path of music,” he explained.

The ‘Wo Awie’ hitmaker, speaking on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning, said he nearly lost his life in a car accident on his nineteenth birthday and that accident caused him to reflect on his life and make a decision to draw closer to God.

“I think for me that was a wakeup call, what would I do if this was my very last day on earth, would it have been a thing that would’ve pleased God and blessed God? And that’s what made me target Christian music, worship music and gospel music,” the singer said.

Ryan Ofei started singing and writing songs at the age of six but he spent the majority of his teenage years playing sports.

Several years later, Ryan emerged as an impactful songwriter and Worship Pastor for the Ottawa group, Campus Rush Music, ministering songs like “Yahweh” and “Ruler of Heaven”.

In 2019, Ryan released singles “No Limits” and “Jehova” in the lead-up to his debut solo project, David’s Heart which was released later that year. Following the project, Ryan ministered worldwide, performing sets in North America, Europe and Africa.

He shared the stage with the likes of Tye Tribbett and Joe Mettle.

In 2021, Ryan joined the Atlanta-based movement, as a songwriter. He also appeared on Maverick City Music albums, Tribl I, Jubilee and Jubilee: Juneteenth Edition. He later joined the group as they toured the United States on the Welcome to Maverick City Tour.

