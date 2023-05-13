Bawku Central MP, Mahama Ayariga, has won the Bawku Central primary in a landslide victory to contest on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

The former Sports Minister polled 863 votes out of 1,246, while Saad Ustaz got 283 and the third contestant, Theo Braimah Awanzam had 96 votes. Four ballots were rejected.

The voting, which started at about 8 am, ended at around 2 pm Saturday afternoon with many voters exercising their rights.

In the presidential election, former president John Mahama won with 1,202 votes, Kojo Bonsu had 25, Dr Kwabena Duffuor got only nine votes while rejected ballots were seven.

Total registered voters is 1,379, and voter turnout was 1,246.

Voters have expressed their excitement about the peaceful nature of the primaries and are hopeful the NDC will recapture power come 2024.