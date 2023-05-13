There was chaos in the Dome Kwabenya Constituency at the ongoing National Democratic Congress (NDC) presidential and parliamentary elections.

There was a disagreement among delegates about the number of agents an aspirant can have at the polling station to monitor the electoral process.

Another commotion started when a person whose name was not in the register attempted to vote.

Videos obtained by Adomonline showed some delegates exchanging blows at the voting grounds.

Several reports have shown similar chaotic scenes at the Ningo-Prampram and Bortianor Ngleshie-Amanfrom constituencies.

Watch the video below:

ALSO READ: