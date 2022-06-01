Mpraeso Member of Parliament (MP), Davis Opoku Ansah, has described as insulting, comments by Dome-Kwabenya MP, Adwoa Safo, that she will resume her duties as an MP and a Minister when her son is fit and healthy.



According to him, the medical condition of her son should not be the reason for her to abandon her duties for almost two years.



To the MP, the comments are insulting to him personally as someone who was seriously sick but had to forfeit medical care for parliamentary duties.



“For you to say that your son is sick is not a fortunate comment to make. If her son is sick, she can bring him to seek medical treatment in Ghana, or does she no longer trust Ghana hospitals? For me, I think Adwoa Safo has taken our party for granted and something must be done about it,” he fumed.



Mr Ansah, who sounded livid on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, cited his colleague Ahanta West MP, Ebenezer Kojo Kum, who was in Parliament to give the Majority side the numbers for the passage of the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-levy).



“I feel she is the cause of all the problems the Majority is having in parliament because at a point when we needed the numbers, an NPP MP was ready to come to parliament irrespective of his medical condition but if she was around, I’m not sure we would have had all these problems,” he lamented.



Mr Kum’s presence was crucial in securing the votes to approve or reject the E-Levy as Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta returned to Parliament to push for the passage.



Though the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, explained it was Mr Kum’s personal decision, the move was heavily condemned by a section of Ghanaians who described it as insensitive.