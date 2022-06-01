The British High Commissioner has reacted to Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Dr Akuffo Dampare’s response to her tweet about the arrest of FixTheCountry’s Oliver Barker-Vormawor.

Speaking in an interview on GHone on Tuesday, Madam Harriet Thompson stated that she did not expect a response from the IGP at all.

She explained that “when I comment on social media, I comment on all sorts of things that I am interested.

“I’m supposed to show people a bit about me, to try to open up on what it is to be a High Commissioner in a country like Ghana. It is not just to be a High Commissioner but also me as a person so I tweet about the places in Ghana that I think I find beautiful or interesting, the people that I have met and so on so I don’t necessarily look for any response.”

This comes after the Ghana Police Service asked the British High Commissioner to Ghana, Harriet Thompson, to mind her own business.

The Ghana Police Service responded to British High Commissioner her tweet about the arrest of the convener of the FixTheCountry Movement.

Madam Thompson, in a Tweet on Tuesday, May 17, said she looks forward to seeing how the arrest of the convener of the FixTheCountry Movement will turn out.

“Oliver Barker Vormawor, the convener of #FixTheCountry Movement, arrested again, I understand, for a motoring offense on his way to court. I’ll be interested to see where this goes…,” the tweet said.

According to the British High Commissioner, the reaction which accompanied her tweet depicts that “it has not been received in the way that was intended.”

Meanwhile, the Dean of Ghana Armed Forces Command and Staff College has condemned the tweet by the British High Commissioner

Speaking on Top Story on Tuesday, Dr Vladimir Antwi-Danso stated that “from an innocuous situation, I do not think the tweets are necessary at all.”

He said the tweet by the British High Commissioner deviates from standard practice as a diplomat.

“If she felt anything bad about what the Police had done, the standard practice was to call the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and complain that this is against International Human Rights,” he pointed out.