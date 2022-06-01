SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to action from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifying, with opening week fixtures set to run from Wednesday 1 to Monday 6 June 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The AFCON qualifying action opens on Wednesday 1 June, with Angola hosting Central African Republic and Libya tackling Botswana in the early evening. Heavyweights Ghana will then be in action in a night game when they host Madagascar.

The Black Stars have kept their faith in coach Otto Addo, who led them past Nigeria in a dramatic World Cup qualification playoff tie and has been given the green light to combine his national team job with a role at Borussia Dortmund.

“I got permission from Dortmund. Under certain conditions, it works out that I can do the international game phases in June, September, and also the World Cup,” said Addo.

Thursday 2 June sees Malawi and Egypt host Ethiopia and Guinea respectively, while the feature clash on Friday 3 June has tournament hosts Ivory Coast welcome Zambia for a Group H clash. While the top two teams in all other groups qualify for the AFCON finals, Group H already has one berth assigned to the Elephants, making qualification really tough for one of Zambia, Comoros and Lesotho.

“This is the only group with three teams so we will really have to fight for the one place because Ivory Coast is already qualified as hosts,” Chipolopolo coach Aljosa Asanovic said. “They are a very good team, with a big roaster with high level players but our matches against Ivory Coast will also be good for us to see our character against high-ranked teams.”

A busy weekend is headlined by Cameroon hosting Kenya and Uganda visiting Algeria, both on Saturday 4 June, as well as Angola visiting Madagascar and Botswana looking to claim the scalp of Tunisia, both on Sunday 5 June. Monday, the final day of the opening week, features tricky away games for Egypt and Malawi at Ethiopia and Guinea respectively.

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

2023 AFCON Qualifying broadcast details, 1-6 June 2022

All times CAT

Wednesday 1 June

18:00: Angola v Central African Republic – LIVE on SuperSport La Liga, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

18:00: Libya v Botswana – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: Ghana v Madagascar – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Thursday 2 June

18:00: Malawi v Ethiopia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

21:00: Egypt v Guinea – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Friday 3 June

18:00: Togo v Eswatini – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:00: Mozambique v Rwanda – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

21:00: Cote d’Ivoire v Zambia – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Saturday 4 June

15:00: Namibia v Burundi – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

18:00: Cameroon v Kenya – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

18:00: Niger v Tanzania – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

21:00: Algeria v Uganda – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Sunday 5 June

15:00: Central African Republic v Ghana – LIVE on SuperSport PSL and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

15:00: Botswana v Tunisia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Football

18:00: Madagascar v Angola – LIVE on SuperSport PSL, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Monday 6 June