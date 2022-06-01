The High Court in Accra has dismissed an application from the embattled Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, praying the court to strike out three out of the five criminal charges pressed against him.

The State earlier this year charged the embattled NDC MP for allegedly misleading the Electoral Commission to clear him to contest the 2020 parliamentary elections.

He pleaded not guilty to all five charges namely deceit of Public officer (Count 1), forgery of passport or travel certificates (Count 2), knowingly making a false statutory declaration (Count 3), perjury (Count 4) and false declaration for office (Count 5).

But his lawyers led by Tsatsu Tsikata have claimed that, counts 3, 4 and 5 are tied with Article 94(2)(a) of the 1992 Constitution which is a subject matter of the Supreme Court to interpret.

The Prosecution represented by Dorcas Felie, a Senior State Attorney opposed the application.

The court, presided over by Her Ladyship Justice Mary Maame Ekue Yanzuh, after listening to the parties said the application to strike out those charges had no merit and same was dismissed.

The case has been adjourned to July 12 for the state to call its first witness for the commencement of the trial.